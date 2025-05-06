Mutu, defects to APC, cites internal divisions in PDP

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BOMADI — Hon. Nicholas Ebomo Mutu, Nigeria’s oldest lawmaker, representing the Patani/Bomadi Constituency of Delta State in the House of Representatives, has officially defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mutu, who made the announcement on the floor of the House on Tuesday, explained that his decision was driven by unresolved internal divisions within the PDP at both the national and zonal levels.

During the session, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudden Abbas, formally recognized Mutu’s defection and welcomed him to the APC fold. Hon. Abbas, in his address to the House, acknowledged Mutu as the oldest member of the Nigerian parliament, having served continuously in the House of Representatives since 1999. He praised Mutu for his long-standing service and highlighted the significance of his defection.

“This is the oldest member of the parliament of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the only member who has been in the House of Representatives unbroken since 1999—Hon. Nicholas Ebomo Mutu. Today, he officially notifies the House of his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC),” Abbas stated.

Hon. Mutu, in his written notification to the House, explained that his decision was made after consulting with his constituents, who felt that the APC would better serve their interests and help deliver democratic dividends. He also expressed gratitude to the PDP for the opportunity to serve the people of Patani/Bomadi Federal Constituency.

“I write to formally notify this Honourable House of my defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). This decision was prompted by the ongoing internal divisions within the PDP at both the national and zonal levels. After consulting with my constituents, who believe the APC offers a better platform for progress, I have decided to make this move,” Mutu stated.

He also thanked the PDP for the trust placed in him during his years of service.