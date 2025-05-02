Nigeria’s future belongs to youths, says Minister Olawande

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande has called on Nigerian youths to capitalise on the opportunities presented by President Bola Tinubu’s led administration, to empower young people.

The Minister who stated this during the Unleashed4Takeover 3.0 organized by Nedcomoaks Group and subsidiary Victoria Crest Homes and Citadel Views Estate, disclosed that under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, youth development is no longer a promise, it is a policy and a priority.

The epic event with theme: “NextGen Nation Builders: Youthful Impact, Limitless Possibilities witnessed a large turnout of youths at the popular Balmoral Convention Centre, Lagos. Also at the events were big players in real estate and tech sector.

The Minister who commended the convener of Unleash for Takeover, Group Managing Director, Dr Kennedy Okonkwo, for organising such event, stated that the Tinubu administration understands that young people are not just the future, they represent the possibilities of today. This is why Mr. President has taken bold steps to integrate young people into the heart of governance, leadership, and innovation.

According to him, “Keeping to his promise of youth inclusion in governance, President Bola Tinubu has committed to a impressive policy of 30% youth inclusion in governance, with emphasis on gender equality.

“The Tinubu administration is building a system and the enabling environment to support businesses to thrive,” the minister added.

The convener, Group Managing Director, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo had during his welcome address, revealed that Unleashed4Takeover 3.0 was a gathering of dreamers, doers, and destiny-shapers.

According to him, “When we first envisioned Unleashed for Takeover, it was more than just another leadership conference. It was a call, a bold invitation for young people to rise, to own their narratives, and to shape the future they desire.

“Over the past editions, we have witnessed sparks turn into flames, and voices once hidden grow into forces of influence. Today, standing on the shoulders of those brave beginnings, we launch forward with even greater purpose under the theme: “NextGen Nation Builders: Youthful Impact, Limitless Possibilities.”

This theme is not just a slogan, it is a charge. “It reminds us that Nigeria’s greatest hope lies in its youth. In your creativity, your resilience, your passion, and your limitless possibilities.

“As you sit among and listen to our impressive line up of speakers and panelists who are visionaries, industry leaders, policy makers, and dream-chasers, I urge you to soak in every moment. Build relationships, challenge ideas, share your story. And most importantly, leave here knowing that you are not waiting for the future, you are already creating it.

“Together, we are building a generation that will not just take over but transform nations. Welcome once again to a defining moment. The stage is set. The future is calling. And history is watching. Now, let’s be Unleashed.