Nigerian scientist Jude Enete innovates global disaster warning system

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA –Nigerian geoscientist and technical communicator, Jude Enete, is developing a groundbreaking disaster warning system known as Debris-Based Communication (DBC), designed to enhance community responses to natural hazards such as hurricanes and tornadoes.

This innovative approach employs naturally mobile geomaterials—specifically coloured sediments—to create intuitive physical signals that convey urgent hazard information. This method is particularly vital in areas where traditional communication systems often fail during severe weather events.

Presenting his research at a recent briefing, Enete emphasised the urgent need for effective disaster preparedness solutions, especially for underserved communities in both the United States and Nigeria.

The project aims to reduce confusion and panic during disasters by providing clear, visual signals that can be easily understood without relying on digital alerts. Enete noted that conventional warning systems frequently inundate people with excessive or unclear information, which can lead to miscommunication.

“Standard warning systems often create confusion because they provide too much information or are not clear enough. Since debris is typically present in these disaster situations, we could utilise it to deliver warning messages,” he explained, stressing the importance of simplicity in emergency communication.

Currently pursuing a PhD in Rhetorics, Communication, and Information Design at Clemson University, Enete brings a strong academic foundation to his work. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Geology from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where his research on paleo-geomaterials and the hydrocarbon potential of the Anambra Basin drew attention from both academia and industry. Notably, his early work contributed to the 2024 proclamation by the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) of over 30 trillion cubic feet of hydrocarbons.

Enete also holds two master’s degrees—one in Geology and Geophysics, and another in Technical Communication—from the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

At Clemson, his research involves sediment analysis, focusing on how the movement and colour of sediments can effectively signal danger to communities.

Enete envisions the DBC system as a tool to address educational and equity gaps in disaster management. “This system can function across varying literacy levels, technological access, and language barriers. It’s a vision that could significantly benefit underserved communities in both the U.S. and countries like Nigeria, where early-warning infrastructure is often limited,” he said, underlining his dedication to supporting populations most vulnerable to natural disasters.

To further his research, Enete is actively seeking support from organisations such as the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). He is also exploring collaborations with emergency response agencies including FEMA and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, aiming to translate his findings into practical, life-saving applications.

Through his studies and community partnerships, Enete is demonstrating that research can be both innovative and deeply human. His work exemplifies how transformative science begins with real-world challenges, placing community safety and understanding at its core