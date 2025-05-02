Nigerian researcher behind Resin Powering EU’s Aerospace future

By Nnasom David

From the labs of Cranfield University to the forefront of European aerospace innovation, Nigerian-born scientist Dr. Festus Ifeanyi Anagwu is redefining African contributions to global science.

During his doctoral studies at the prestigious Cranfield University in the UK, Dr. Anagwu developed a groundbreaking vitrimeric resin—a smart polymer capable of self-healing and recyclability. This innovative material has been selected as the core technology for the European Union’s PLEIADES Project, launched in 2025 to spearhead sustainable advancements in aircraft design.

His research, published in the respected journal Reactive and Functional Polymers (DOI: 10.1016/j.reactfunctpolym.2025.106186), gained international acclaim and played a pivotal role in Cranfield University’s inclusion in the 12-member PLEIADES consortium, which features leading aerospace and technology institutions across Europe.

Dr. Alex Skordos, Anagwu’s former supervisor, took to LinkedIn to commend the impact of the research, crediting Cranfield’s participation in the EU project to Anagwu’s pioneering work.

Now engaged in another cutting-edge research initiative funded by Thales Alenia Space and Airbus—two global leaders in satellite and aircraft manufacturing—Dr. Anagwu is exploring vitrimer applications in satellites, aircraft, and space vehicles.

“Nigeria has immense scientific potential. I hope this inspires more investment in our researchers and universities,” said Dr. Anagwu, whose story highlights the importance of research, innovation, and science funding as key drivers of national development.