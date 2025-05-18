Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape to leave South Africa

A Nigerian televangelist acquitted of raping young women from his church was to leave South Africa on Sunday, local media said, just days after prosecutors said they would reopen the case.

Timothy Omotoso was last month found not guilty on 32 charges, including rape, sexual exploitation and human trafficking after spending eight years in jail.

The decision drew ire across South Africa after the judge said prosecutors mishandled the case.

The 66-year-old pastor was to leave from Johannesburg’s OR Tambo Airport for his native Nigeria, state broadcaster SABC and Newsroom Afrika television said.

Images broadcast showed Omotoso at the airport in a grey hoodie and sunglasses, chatting to an immigration official.

It was not immediately clear what time his fight would depart.

A transport ministry official told AFP Omotoso did not have to seek clearance from them to leave the country.

State prosecutors said this week they would appeal against his acquittal for rape and would investigate the team that handled the case.

“The NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) takes the view that there are reasonable prospects of a successful appeal despite the complexities of the legal process,” it said.

Omotoso heads the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church, headquartered at the eastern South African coastal city of Durban.

The JDI has branches in Nigeria and in Israel, according to the South African government.

Omotoso was rearrested on May 10 on immigration charges and the South African government said he was subject to deportation.

A magistrates court ordered this week he be released, ruling that he could not be detained for more than 48 hours without being charged.

Vanguard News