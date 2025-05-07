Nigerian newspapers review:  Nigerians will revolt if action not taken on insecurity – Reps

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the House of Representatives saying Nigerians will revolt against the government if action is not taken to address insecurity.

Another headline has former Vice President Atiku Abubakar assuring women in the PDP’s Board of Trustees (BoT) that he would not leave the party.

In business, the newspaper reported that banks’ lending from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) dropped 97 per cent to N380 billion.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with the headline that says how insecurity and middlemen drive up rice prices and force mill shutdowns.

The Punch’s top headline says the National Assembly and former generals are demanding urgent military rearmament to address worsening insecurity.

Lastly, The Nation’s biggest headline looks at more PDP bigwigs deserting the party for the APC.