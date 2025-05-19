Nigerian newspapers review: Herdsmen, bandits strike in Benue, Kebbi, Imo, Ondo, Kogi, kill 33

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the devastating strike by herdsmen and bandits in Benue, Kebbi, Imo, Ondo and Kogi which left 33 persons dead.

Another headline has President Bola Tinubu telling Catholic bishops on the sidelines of Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration in Rome that Nigeria’s unity in diversity is a work in progress.

Also, the newspaper reported that 37 passengers drowned in Kwara boat mishap and Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s reaction to it.

Moving to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) being at crossroads over rate hike amid sticky prices and global uncertainty.

The Punch’s top headline says former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s camp offers Peter Obi vice presidency role in a one-term deal. The rider says opposition leaders may dump the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as new coalition platform.

Lastly, The Nation leads with Tinubu telling Catholic bishops at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration that Nigeria’s diversity needs to be converted to prosperity.