Nigerian newspapers review: FG faults Reps, differs with Senate over security summit

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Federal Government disagreeing with the House of Representatives and the Senate over how best to deal with insecurity.

Another headline has former President Goodluck Jonathan warning that turning Nigeria into a one-party state without following proper procedure could lead to anarchy.

Also, on insecurity, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State alleged there was a plot to destabilise the North Central state and remove him from office.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with the tax reform bills advancing as the Senate debates clauses while retaining Value Added Tax (VAT) at 7.5 per cent.

The Punch’s top headline has the Federal Government ordering a new strategy amid fresh attacks in Borno and Benue states.

Lastly, The Nation leads with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) boosting its air power against terrorists with the purchase of nine fighter jets.