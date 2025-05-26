Nigerian newspapers review: Atiku, Obi, others shop for platform for anti-Tinubu coalition

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with a report on how former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former presidential candidate Peter Obi, and others are shopping for a platform to carry out a coalition against President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 polls.

Another headline has the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) saying that 21,082 candidates were absent for the rescheduled 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) while 99 per cent scored below 200.

Also, one headline says the federal Government returned eight foreigners without visas.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s top headline says state governments are failing to cushion hardship and hunger despite N7 trillion subsidy savings.

The Punch leads with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) boiling as Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo and the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, battle for control of the party.

Lastly, The Nation’s biggest headline says Wike’s walkback on peace deal sinks PDP deeper in confusion.