Nigerian newspapers review: Anxiety in PDP as A-Ibom gov hints of quitting

Eno

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the headline that says anxiety in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno hints at leaving the party.

Another headline quotes the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) saying in commemoration of May Day that workers are in pain and are impoverished and dehumanised.

On the judiciary, the newspaper reported that the National Judicial Council (NJC) is probing 27 judges and has suspended three without pay over misconduct.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s lead headline focuses on agitations over the cost-of-living crisis, workers’ welfare on May Day.

Also, The Punch’s top headline focuses on Workers’ Day as labour demands wage review to ease the cost-of-living crisis.

The Nation shifts to the government for its May Day focus, reporting that the Nigerian government said workers deserve commensurate reward for hard work.