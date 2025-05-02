Nigerian music industry summit to champion climate action

By Nnasom David

In a bold fusion of entertainment and environmental advocacy, the Nigerian Music Industry Summit and Showcase (NMISS) is set to debut on July 11, 2025.

The event is to hold at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The event, the first of its kind, will spotlight the power of music, arts, and culture in promoting climate action and sustainability awareness, particularly among Nigeria’s youth and vulnerable communities.

The summit is being hosted by renowned celebrity lawyer and musician, Barr. Uneabunso Vitalis, known in entertainment circles as UNE–50. Packaged by House of Structure, the event aims to unite key players from the Nigerian music industry, climate activists, policymakers, and development partners under one roof for critical conversations on how the creative sector can champion climate change advocacy.

Speaking in Abuja, UNE–50 described the summit as a timely intervention that taps into the emotional and cultural strength of music to inspire change.

He emphasized that the summit will build bridges between the artistic and environmental communities, and drive national dialogue that aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 13, which focuses on climate action.

“This summit is about using our most powerful cultural export—music—to lead the charge on climate awareness. We are giving Nigerian artistes a platform not just to perform, but to inform, educate, and lead conversations that matter,” said UNE–50. “We believe the Nigerian music industry holds the power to influence behavior on a global scale. This event is our contribution to the climate agenda.”

The day-long event will feature a morning session with a high-level opening ceremony where ministers, agency heads, and development partners will deliver goodwill messages. The session will also host keynote speakers and a panel of experts discussing the role of artistes in promoting climate action and innovating new revenue models within the industry.

UNE–50 noted that the morning dialogue will explore how the creative sector can be a vehicle for climate messaging, behavioral change, and policy integration. He said the National Climate Change Policy for Nigeria (2021–2030) already provides a framework that this summit hopes to complement by creating new pathways for collaboration and public engagement.

The evening session will transition into a live musical showcase featuring top Nigerian acts. The concert aims to demonstrate how music can serve as a medium for environmental advocacy while also celebrating the talent and diversity of Nigerian musicians.

UNE–50 also revealed that the summit intends to create long-term impact through the establishment of a national working group that connects music professionals with climate change stakeholders, encouraging climate-conscious art and fostering innovation across both sectors.

“Nigeria is not just Africa’s biggest music powerhouse—we are also one of the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change,” he said. “This is why we are calling on all stakeholders to join us. Come for the conversation in the morning and stay for the celebration in the evening.”

Organizers are calling on fans, industry leaders, and policymakers to support the summit by participating in the morning session and booking tables for the evening concert. The event promises to be a unique blend of thought leadership, artistic expression, and collective commitment to a greener future.