Nigerian men are not romantic – Tiwa Savage

Award-winning Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has stated that Nigerian men lack genuine romantic qualities despite their charisma and spending habits.

Speaking in a recent episode of Thoughts In A Culli, the Water and Garri hitmaker acknowledged their confidence and generosity, but stressed that these traits fall short of romantic depth.

“Nigerian men do have swag but they are not really romantic when it comes down to it. They know how to swag and splash cash but I am not looking for that,” she said.

Savage first rose to fame in 2010 with her breakout single Kele Kele Love and has since become a household name in the Nigerian and global music scene, winning several international awards.

She married music executive Tunji ‘TeeBillz’ Balogun in 2013, and the couple welcomed a son, Jamal, in 2015.

Their union, however, ended in divorce in 2018.

