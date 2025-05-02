Nigerian makes Billboard’s 2025 list of top music lawyers

Processed with VSCO with 6 preset

An entertainment lawyer, Akinyemi Ayinoluwa, who is a partner at Hightower Solicitors and Advocate, has been named one of the most important music lawyers in the world by Billboard for 2025.

The recognition highlights Ayinoluwa’s exceptional expertise in music law and dedication to championing the rights of record producers and songwriters.

According to Billboard’s April edition, Hightower Solicitors, led by Ayinoluwa, recently finalised a publishing agreement with Empire Music, an international music label.

Also with Ragee, a prominent Afrobeats producer who co-produced Chris Brown’s “Sensational”, which earned a nomination for Best African Music Performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

This achievement showcases Hightower’s expertise in guiding clients to build valuable music catalogues.

In an interview Ayinoluwa said: “I feel blessed to be recognised by Billboard as one of the most important music lawyers in the world.

“I’m dedicating this to my late dad for instilling in me the discipline to stay on a journey, also for introducing me to the legal profession and then also for accommodating my love for music.”

Ayinoluwa’s said that his journey in music law began when he realised that record producers and songwriters were often marginalised and underrepresented in the industry.

“As a young lawyer, I saw an opportunity to make a difference and I have since dedicated my career to advocating their rights.

“For the past 13 years, I’ve been championing record producers and songwriters.

“I think the reason for that is because as a young lawyer at that time, I was in my third year of being a lawyer, and the recording artistes were already doing well.

“It wasn’t easy for a young lawyer to maybe represent them, and the record producers and songwriters were the underrepresented and marginalised individuals in the music industry,” he said.

According to Ayinoluwa’s, his music law practice focuses on representing recording artistes, songwriters, record producers, record labels, investors in music, and talent managers.

He said one of the reasons for building strong relationships with clients was understanding their vision and pain.

“When you understand it, it’s easy to guide them through all the legal challenges that might arise as they continue to proceed with their journey in music,” he said.

According to Akinyemi, the biggest challenge facing Nigerian record producers and songwriters is being compensated appropriately for their work.

“My recognition will inspire me to do more, to do more qualitative work, and to also continue to champion the interest of our clients.

“I think it helps to show that, yes, there’s excellence in Africa. African lawyers can do important work,” he said.

Looking to the future, Ayinoluwa said he was excited to announce a mentorship programme to support the next generation of Nigerian entertainment lawyers.