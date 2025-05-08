Nigerian governors appoint Iyamu chairman of Nigerian  Education Forum

By Adesina Wahab

Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Steering Committee for the 2025 Nigerian Education Forum (NEF).

This esteemed appointment was made by the Nigerian Governors Forum and the Committee of State Commissioners for Education in Nigeria.

The inauguration ceremony for the steering committee took place on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at the NGF Secretariat located at 51 Lake Chad Crescent, Maitama, Abuja.

This forum aims to address pressing educational challenges and promote innovative solutions for the country’s educational landscape.

Dr. Iyamu’s leadership and experience in the educational sector will be instrumental in steering the discussions and initiatives together with stakeholders,industry players and even the private sector at the upcoming summit in December