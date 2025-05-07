Nigerian executives urged to embrace AI or risk operational irrelevance by 2026.

With Artificial Intelligence (AI) fast becoming the backbone of global business operations, Nigerian organisations have been warned of looming setbacks if they fail to embrace emerging technologies like Chatgpt in the next two years.

To address this urgency, Texas Business School (TBS), in collaboration with the Association of Information Technology Experts (NITE), will hold a groundbreaking executive training program titled “Mastering ChatGPT for Business Excellence” in Lagos and Abuja this May and June.

The training is specifically designed for top-level decision-makers, including CEOS, directors, and senior managers, across the public and private sectors. It offers hands-on guidance for integrating AI tools into everyday operations.

Global industry forecasts suggest that by 2026, AI systems will influence or entirely drive over 60% of executive decisions.

Experts warn that businesses in Nigeria risk falling behind on productivity, talent retention, and market competitiveness if leadership teams do not immediately begin incorporating AI tools like Chatgpt into their strategic workflows.

“This is no longer a matter of convenience; it’s a necessity,” says Lucky Felix Eyo, a globally recognised AI consultant and lead facilitator for the program. “Organisations that delay adopting AI will find themselves unable to compete in both local and international markets.”

Eyo, a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with over 15 years of experience working with multinational firms such as BP, Citibank, and Procter & Gamble, is leading the training sessions alongside other notable experts. Their mission: equip Nigerian executives with real-world skills to apply AI tools for operational excellence — from finance and procurement to HR, legal, audit, and logistics.

The sessions are deliberately structured to be practical and personalised. Participants are required to bring digital devices such as laptops or tablets to engage directly with Chatgpt and related AI platforms.

Unlike traditional training formats, this initiative is built to ensure executives return to their offices ready to implement tools that automate routine processes, reduce decision-making time, and improve reporting systems.

To eliminate communication barriers, the program will feature AI experts of African descent currently practising abroad, ensuring cultural relatability and localised examples that resonate with Nigerian professionals.

Beyond the classroom, the program promises long-term value for organisations by offering a strategic roadmap for embedding AI into corporate governance and operational frameworks.

A spokesperson from the organising committee emphasised that many African countries, particularly Nigeria, are underrepresented in the global AI adoption matrix. “Countries like India and China are surging ahead, not because they have better tools, but because they are better prepared,” he said. “This training is about catching up and staying ahead.”

The Lagos edition of the training will be held at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, on May 20, 2025, followed by the Abuja session at Nicon Luxury Hotel on June 4, 2025. Attendance is capped to allow for deep, interactive learning, and early registration is advised.

With digital transformation no longer a futuristic concept but an urgent reality, Nigerian organisations are being urged to seize this opportunity, not only to thrive in a competitive economy but to safeguard their relevance in an AI-first future.

