Nigerian Defence Academy postpones screening test of 77 regular course

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following the decision of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to conduct fresh UTME exams for candidates due to its error in the last exam, the Nigerian Defence Academy has postponed the screening test for the 77 regular course.

Spokesman of NDA Major Mohammed Maidawa made this known on Thursday night.

He said, “The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recently announced the rewriting of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by candidates in some parts of the country.

“In view of this development, the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) wishes to inform the general public and all applicants to the 77 Regular Course that the NDA Screening Test earlier scheduled for Saturday, 24 May 2025, has been postponed.

‘This decision is consequent upon the NDA’s respect for equal opportunity and to avoid disenfranchisement of any candidate.

“A new date for the screening test will be announced in due course.

“The NDA remains dedicated to upholding the integrity of the admissions process and ensuring that each candidate is given a fair opportunity.

‘For further updates, please follow our official social media handles and visit the NDA portal regularly.

‘We are committed to keeping you informed with new information as it becomes available. Thank you for your interest in the NDA.”