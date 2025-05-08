Nigerian CEOs optimistic about 2025 economic outlook  — PwC

economy

PwC Nigeria, world’s leading financial and management firm, has said that 61 per cent of Nigerian CEOs expect global economic growth to improve while 64 per cent anticipate positive shifts in Nigeria’s economy in 2025.

The PwC disclosed this when it released the Nigerian findings of its 28th Annual Global CEO Survey, offering insights into business leaders’ perspectives across industries.

The report stated: “61% of Nigerian CEOs are expecting global economic growth to improve and 64% anticipating positive shifts in Nigeria’s economy in 2025. Reflecting a commitment to strategic reinvention, 61% have expanded into new sectors over the past five years, while 67% see AI as a catalyst for innovation in products and services.”

Commenting, Sam Abu, Regional Senior Partner, West Market Area, PwC Nigeria, stated: “Thriving in Nigeria’s competitive business landscape demands resilience and strategic foresight from CEOs.

“Despite economic challenges like inflation and macroeconomic volatility, our survey shows Nigerian business leaders remain optimistic—not just about survival but about transformation.

“CEOs are actively reshaping their business models to seize emerging opportunities by venturing into new sectors, leveraging technology, and engaging with evolving customer segments.

“For CEOs yet to embrace this shift, the moment to act is now. Navigating disruption and megatrends requires a long-term vision and clear reinvention priorities, from business model transformation and generative AI adoption to sustainability strategies. The risk of delay can cause a widening gap between forward-thinking organisations and those struggling to keep pace.”

“CEO confidence in global economic growth is rising, marking a notable shift in sentiment. In Nigeria, 61% of CEOs expect an improvement in the next 12 months, mirroring optimism across Sub-Saharan Africa 63% and globally 58%. This contrasts sharply with previous years—only 38% were optimistic last year, and a mere 18% two years ago.”

Commenting, Pedro Omontuemhen, Partner and Clients and Markets Leader, West Market Area, PwC Nigeria, said: “With four in ten Nigerian CEOs uncertain about their businesses’ long-term viability, reinvention is no longer optional; it’s essential.

“True transformation goes beyond strategy, requiring a fundamental shift in value proposition, market approach, profit model, and operational capabilities to secure sustainability.

“In an era of rapid change, the most successful organisations will be those that embed agility into decision-making and align reinvention with long-term value creation.

“Our report underscores the most pressing concerns for CEOs over the next 12 months. Inflation tops the list, with 58% of respondents feeling highly or extremely exposed, far exceeding the global average of 27% and 42% in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Other major risks include macroeconomic volatility 39%, a shortage of skilled workers 31%, and both geopolitical conflict and cyber threats 25%.”