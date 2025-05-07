Nigerian activist joins global jury for Nelson Mandela–Graça Machel Innovation Awards

Hamzat Lawal.

Nigerian anti-corruption activist and civic leader, Hamzat Lawal, has been appointed to the jury of the prestigious Nelson Mandela–Graça Machel Innovation Awards for the 2024/25 cycle.

The Innovation Awards, now in their 20th year, celebrate individuals and organisations whose groundbreaking initiatives drive social justice, bridge divides, and uplift humanity worldwide.

Lawal joins a diverse panel of distinguished jurors, including Abhishek Thakore (India), Rajae Boujnah (Morocco), Tenywa John Grace (Uganda), and Rhaea Russell-Cartwright (United Kingdom).

This year’s awards attracted over 800 applications from 76 countries, submitted in multiple languages including English, Spanish, French, and Arabic.

In her announcement to the jury panel, Safia Khan, Innovation & Quality Management Officer at CIVICUS, referenced the scale of this year’s awards.

The selection process, which began in earnest in March 2025, involved reviewing a shortlist of standout applications from five thematic categories.

In a statement to Lawal, CIVICUS expressed confidence in his experience and judgment, citing his renowned anti-corruption efforts and deep community engagement.

“Having researched your anti-corruption work, we believe we would really benefit from your expertise to help us recognise and celebrate the most innovative minds and projects of the year,” said Safia Khan, CIVICUS’ Innovation & Quality Management Officer.

Lawal, the CEO of Connected Development (CODE), is well-known for his homegrown citizen-led initiative, Follow The Money, which tracks government expenditures in rural communities and international aid funds.

His appointment to the CIVICUS jury is seen as a validation of his decade-long contribution to transparency, civic engagement, and citizen empowerment.

Reacting to the appointment, Lawal said, “It is an honour to serve as a juror for such a powerful initiative that shines a light on the courageous innovators working to make the world more just. This is not just about awards — it’s about fueling hope and accelerating grassroots change.”

CIVICUS described the jurors’ role as vital to upholding the integrity and vision of the awards. In return, they help spotlight initiatives that could benefit from mentorship, seed funding, and the CIVICUS global platform.

In a social media announcement, Connected Development (@connected_dev) praised Lawal’s appointment, “As a grassroots campaigner, mobiliser, and innovator of several social impact projects like @4lowthemoney, Hamzat Lawal’s (@HamzyCODE) appointment as a jury is a perfect fit to help spotlight innovations that uplift humanity,” the organisation stated.

The Nelson Mandela–Graça Machel Innovation Awards were launched in 2004, inspired by the legacy of Nelson Mandela and Graça Machel.

Past awardees include over 40 change-makers from 24 countries.

CIVICUS will share further details on the awards ceremony, including the announcement of winners and streaming information, in the coming weeks.

In 2021, Lawal was appointed to the advisory council of the Global Citizen Fellowship Program, an initiative of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s charity, Beygood.

The fellowship, which filmmaker Tyler Perry discovered and nurtured talented African youth driving social change, also supports.

In 2022, Lawal was appointed a judge by the United Nations Action Campaign for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Action Awards.

He joined Achim Steiner, the UNDP administrator, and 29 other global leaders in selecting transformative initiatives that advance the SDGS.

