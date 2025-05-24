Nigeria won’t slip into one-party state – Abba Moro

…Says PDP not collapsing, as North Central elects zonal exco

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, has declared that contrary to insinuations, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, is not collapsing, as he expressed confidence that Nigeria will not be a one-party state.

Senator Moro spoke in Jos on Saturday during the party’s North Central Zonal elective Congress held in Jos, Plateau State.

The Senate Minority Leader was optimistic that with the emergence of the new crop of leaders, the party would bounce back and continue to grow stronger.

He said, “It has been a very successful event. You can see the enthusiasm; delegates from across the Zone, including the FCT, are excited and happy that the exercises are taking place today. As you well know, this is one in a series of activities the PDP has lined up in response to the seeming crisis within the party.

“These activities are all leading up to the National Convention for the election of a brand new party leadership. Let’s not forget that the apparent crisis in the party stems from a leadership struggle. But with new leaders being elected from the Ward to the Local Government, then to the State and now the Zonal levels, and eventually at the National Convention, this process will breathe new life into the PDP.

“The Party will continue to grow stronger. With the impressive turnout here, representing all corners of the North Central zone, and with leaders like former Governor Saraki and the rest of us present, I can confidently assure you that the PDP is not collapsing, contrary to insinuations.

“I have no fear of Nigeria becoming a one-party state. Not at all. I don’t believe that’s a likely outcome. Yes, defections have a ripple effect, and the initial shock can be significant. But after that, PDP members will regroup, recommit, and rededicate themselves to the cause. I am confident that the PDP is coming back stronger.”

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who addressed the delegates, noted, “Democracy is the foundation of our governance, and that is why we continue to uphold our Constitution by ensuring that elections are held periodically, as enshrined in that sacred document.

“Let me sincerely thank the National Vice Chairman and his team. They have led us creditably over the last eight years. Now, the time has come to elect a new set of executives. I’m confident that all the States’ Chapters have done a beautiful job, and your choices have been duly ratified to represent us at the zonal level.

“Let me also congratulate those who have emerged from their various states. Your victory is a mark of trust; your people believe in you. And to those who were persuaded to step down and agreed to do so, I thank you most profoundly. You have shown true loyalty and maturity.

“You’ve demonstrated that the interest and survival of the Party is greater than any personal ambition. I want you to know that the Party will never forget this noble sacrifice. On behalf of the Party leadership in the zone, I thank you for making this process seamless.

“As we begin the voting process, I urge us all to ensure that it is peaceful and rancour-free. To anyone who may be called upon to make sacrifices for the Party’s future, I want you to know that it is not a burden; it is an honour.

We must remain on that path of selflessness and commitment to ensure the PDP endures for the good of the Nigerian people.”

He further charged the party faithful, saying, “The PDP belongs to the people. The people love the PDP, and we must do everything in our power to ensure that power truly belongs to them.

“I believe the PDP in the North Central will continue to thrive, grow stronger, and remain steadfast. Democracy has come to stay in Nigeria, and I am certain that the people of the North Central zone will continue to play a pivotal role in its evolution.”

At the time of this report, voting was concluded and counting of votes cast was in progress.