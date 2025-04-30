Nigeria, UK sign fraud pact to disrupt int’l crime networks

By Favour Ulebor

ABUJA — In a decisive move to tackle rising cases of financial fraud, the governments of Nigeria and the United Kingdom, signed a new joint fraud action plan aimed at disrupting cross-border criminal networks and improving protection for victims.

In a press statement signed by the British High Commission Communications Office, Onyinye Madu, on Thursday, the agreement, signed in Abuja recently, focuses on intelligence sharing, operational coordination, and capacity building.

It marks Nigeria as a key priority partner in the UK’s expanded Fraud Strategy, set to be published later this year.

Under the new pact, both nations will collaborate on trend analysis, best practices for fraud prevention, and joint public awareness campaigns.

Key areas include strengthening fraud detection systems, coordinating law enforcement operations, and supporting victims.

According to the UK government, fraud accounts for 70% of all international crime impacting the country, with over 4.1 million incidents recorded in the UK alone in the year ending December 2024.

Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), who co-signed the agreement, said that the plan would help Nigeria sharpen its national fraud strategy and empower prosecutors with targeted training from the UK’s Serious Fraud Office.

In his remarks, UK Minister for Fraud, Lord Hanson, who was in Abuja for the signing, said “Fraud ruins lives. It strips people of their savings, their confidence, and their sense of security. The fact so many of these crimes now originate overseas makes our international partnerships more important than ever.

“Our new agreement with Nigeria will help us better identify and stop fraud before it happens, crack down on criminals who exploit our systems, and ultimately protect the public from the devastating impact of fraud.

“My meetings in Abuja have been hugely constructive, giving us the opportunity to align our efforts and take meaningful action to prevent further harm. I’m proud to have signed this agreement, which sets both our nations firmly on the path to a safer and more resilient future.”

Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, also stressed the importance of collaboration.

He said, “Building on the foundation of the past successes, we must confront crime with greater seriousness, deepen collaboration across all fronts; addressing enablers, supporting victims, and pursuing perpetrators, and sustain an unyielding commitment to protect our societies.”

Nick Sharp, Deputy Director of Fraud at the UK’s National Crime Agency, said:

“Over 70% of fraud impacting the UK is estimated to originate overseas or have overseas links. However, those same fraudsters often also target victims in their own country.

“This Memorandum of Understanding with the Federal Republic of Nigeria underscores our shared commitment to tackling a threat that causes significant harm to citizens of both nations. By sharing vital intelligence, conducting joint operations, and working to identify and address vulnerabilities, we will strengthen our collective response – ensuring that criminals are brought to justice, wherever they are.”

The agreement follows the UK-Nigeria Fraud Dialogue launched in November 2024 and aligns with both countries’ strategic partnership to enhance law enforcement cooperation against financial crimes.