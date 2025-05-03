Nigeria records decline in Lassa Fever, Meningitis – NCDC

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported a steady decline in confirmed cases of Lassa fever and Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) across the country.

The agency also noted a reduction in both the number of deaths and the case fatality rate for the two diseases.

As of epidemiological week 16, Nigeria recorded 4,253 suspected cases of Lassa fever, with 696 confirmed cases and 132 deaths, resulting in a case fatality rate of 19.0 percent.

Director General of the NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris, made this known during a press conference where he provided updates on the national situation regarding Lassa fever, CSM, cholera, and Mpox.

“Since epidemiology week 12, Nigeria has recorded a steady decline in confirmed Lassa fever cases—from 41 cases down to 10 in week 16 (ending April 20, 2025),” he stated.

“Encouragingly, both the number of deaths and the case fatality rate have also decreased, with only three deaths reported recently. These improvements reflect the positive impact of ongoing surveillance, treatment, and community engagement efforts. However, the risk remains high, especially in endemic areas, and we must intensify our efforts.”

Regarding Cerebrospinal Meningitis, Dr. Idris said recent data shows a consistent decrease in both new cases and fatalities over the past three weeks, suggesting that control measures are beginning to yield results.

“Surveillance, treatment, and vaccination strategies are being dynamically adapted to emerging data, with a strong emphasis on building community trust and encouraging early care-seeking. While the outbreak remains serious, improved national and sub-national coordination, preparedness, and vaccination efforts are beginning to turn the tide,” he said.

He affirmed that the response would continue until full containment is achieved and states fully take ownership of the CSM Incident Action Plan.

Dr. Idris attributed the progress to collaborative efforts between the NCDC, state health ministries, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and other partners.

“We have seen a steady decline in both cases and deaths over the past three weeks. We will maintain all response activities—coordination, provision of medical supplies, surveillance, laboratory support, clinical mentoring, vaccination planning, and community engagement—until no new cases emerge and state systems fully implement the CSM Incident Action Plan,” he added.