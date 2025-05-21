Nigeria ranks 4th in African countries for highest Schengen visa rejection [Full List]

Nigeria continues to face mounting visa hurdles in 2024, with its Schengen visa rejection rate rising to 45.9%, placing it among the top 10 African countries with the highest refusal rates.

According to the European Commission, this marks an increase from 40.8% in 2023 and positions Nigeria as third-highest globally after Bangladesh and Senegal.

The European Commission revealed that over 11.7 million applications for short-stay Schengen visas were submitted in 2024 — a 13.6% increase from 2023.

However, visa issuance remains below pre-pandemic levels, with 15 million visas granted in 2019 compared to 9.7 million in 2024.

The Schengen Zone, encompassing 29 countries including France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, facilitates free travel across European borders.

For many Africans, securing a Schengen visa has become increasingly difficult, with some countries facing particularly steep rejection rates.

Top 10 African Countries with the Highest Schengen Visa Rejection Rates in 2024

1. Comoros – 62.8%



Small island nation Comoros tops the list with a staggering 62.8% rejection rate, making it the African country with the most Schengen visa denials in 2024.

2. Guinea-Bissau – 47.0%



Applicants from Guinea-Bissau also struggled, with nearly half of all visa applications rejected.

3. Senegal – 46.8%

Senegal recorded the third-highest refusal rate in Africa, indicating persistent visa challenges for its citizens.

4. Nigeria – 45.9%



With nearly 1 in 2 Nigerian applications denied, the country’s rising rejection rate signifies tighter scrutiny or documentation gaps.

5. Ghana – 45.5%

Ghanaian applicants were also heavily impacted, facing a rejection rate close to Nigeria’s.

6. Republic of the Congo (Congo-Brazzaville) – 43.0%

Visa denials spiked in Congo-Brazzaville, up from previous years, reflecting a worsening approval landscape.

7. Mali – 42.9%

Mali follows closely, also hovering around the 43% mark, indicating ongoing challenges in visa processing.

8. Guinea – 41.1%

Citizens of Guinea saw over 4 in 10 applications denied, keeping the country high on the rejection list.

9. Burundi – 40.0%

Burundi joins the high-refusal group, with a flat 40% rejection rate for Schengen visas in 2024.

10. Ethiopia – 36.1%

Though slightly lower than others on the list, Ethiopia’s 36.1% refusal rate still places it among the top 10 most-affected countries on the continent.

Vanguard News