By Nnasom David

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, has underlined the importance of Aeronautical Information Management (AIM) in ensuring safer skies and smoother flight operations.

Speaking at the opening of the Global AIM Conference 2025 in Abuja, Keyamo said accurate and timely information is key to safe and efficient air travel.

“AIM is the backbone of air navigation. Without the right information at the right time, pilots, air traffic controllers, and airlines cannot do their jobs effectively,” he said.

The event, hosted by Nigeria for the first time, attracted aviation experts and stakeholders from around the world. It was held under the theme: “Digital AIM for a Safe and Efficient Global Air Navigation System.”

Keyamo also called for more training and support for AIM professionals.

“We must invest in our people. Proper training and motivation are crucial to maintaining global standards,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Engr. Farouk Ahmed Umar, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), said Nigeria is moving forward with digital projects that will improve aeronautical data services.

“We have already started implementing the Aeronautical Information Management Automation Project. This will improve safety, efficiency, and how we share critical data with airlines and airports,” Farouk explained.

President of the International Federation of Aeronautical Information Management Associations (IFAIMA), Ms. Olufunmilayo Adeyemi, praised Nigeria for hosting the global event.

“This is the first time our conference is being held in the Western and Central African region, and Nigeria has done a great job,” she said.

Chairman of the organizing committee, Comrade Kabir Yahaya Gusau, thanked everyone involved in the event.

“We worked hard to ensure that delegates were comfortable, and I’m proud of how everything turned out,” he said.

