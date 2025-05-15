Nigeria joins European Dev’t Bank

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Nigeria has formally joined the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The Federal Ministry of Finance said last night that the move would significantly boost private sector access to international capital and support the country’s long-term economic transformation.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, led a high-level delegation to the EBRD 2025 Annual Meetings in London, where Nigeria’s membership was formalised, according to the Ministry’s spokesman, Mr Mohammed Manga.

The minister was quoted as telling the Board of Governors’ Plenary Session that Nigeria’s membership of the European regional bank was a strategic milestone aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This is a proud day for Nigeria. Our accession to the EBRD marks a critical milestone in our economic reform journey. We are committed to building a transparent, rules-based economy that unlocks private investment and accelerates inclusive growth,” Edun stated.

With over 80% of its financing directed towards the private sector, the EBRD plays a pivotal role in supporting entrepreneurship, SMEs, and large-scale investments across key sectors. Nigeria’s membership opens new opportunities for local businesses to access development finance and technical expertise across priority areas such as energy transition, infrastructure, agriculture, and digital innovation.

The Honourable Minister also held high-level bilateral meetings with delegations from France and the United States, reinforcing Nigeria’s position as an active and trusted partner in global economic governance.

Held under the theme Expanding Horizons, Enduring Strengths, the 2025 EBRD Annual Meetings brought together leaders from over 70 economies to advance dialogue on inclusive growth, resilience, and sustainable development.