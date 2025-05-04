Nigeria Customs College graduates 50 officers from Junior Course 21

Nigeria Customs Service, NCS said NAHCO, and SAHCO, Import & Export warehouses are licensed Customs bonded warehouses.

By Godwin Oritse

The Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College (NCCSC) in Gwagwalada, Abuja, has successfully graduated 50 officers from Junior Course 21, marking the completion of a rigorous three-month training program aimed at enhancing middle-level management capacity within the Nigeria Customs Service.

The graduation activities commenced with a regimental dinner on Wednesday and culminated in a formal ceremony held at the College’s Ahmad Makarfi Hall.

Representing the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, at both events was Deputy Comptroller-General (DCG) Suleiman Chiroma, who oversees the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC).

In his address to the graduates, DCG Chiroma praised their dedication and perseverance throughout the course.

“The College has equipped you with the requisite knowledge for higher staff and command responsibilities,” he stated. “Your value to the Service and your fatherland has been greatly enhanced, and you are now better prepared to contribute meaningfully to the attainment of our strategic objectives.”

Also speaking at the event, the Commandant of the College, Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG) Oluyomi Adebakin, congratulated the officers and emphasized the College’s commitment to excellence and discipline.

“The Nigeria Customs Service has invested significantly in your development. You must make the most of this opportunity. The College maintains zero tolerance for indiscipline, and mediocrity will not be celebrated,” she said.

The ceremony included the presentation of certificates and the award of the Passed Junior Staff Course (PJSC) qualification to the graduating officers. Many of them expressed appreciation for the training, citing its positive impact on their leadership and operational skills.

The newly graduated officers are expected to assume pivotal roles in driving the Customs Service’s mission across various commands and formations nationwide.