Nigeria builds local capacity in Aeromedical transport to cut foreign dependence

By Juliet Umeh

In a major step towards strengthening Nigeria’s emergency healthcare system and reducing reliance on foreign expertise, a three-day aeromedical training program was recently held at MMA2, Ikeja, Lagos.

The organizers said the initiative equipped Nigerian clinicians with the skills and knowledge necessary to safely transport critically ill patients by air.

They stated that it is a transformative effort to build local capacity and reduce Nigeria’s dependence on foreign support in the aeromedical transport sector.

Jointly organized by Eight Medical and ICARUS, the training brought together doctors, nurses, and paramedics from across Nigeria for intensive, hands-on sessions led by two global leaders in aeromedical care: Dr. Daniel Olaiya, widely known as “The Fly Doctor” and Dr. Ina Schmidt, President of ICARUS.

Olaiya said: “This programme is not just about training, it’s about transforming the aeromedical transport industry in West Africa. We are ushering in a new era where Nigerian professionals can provide world-class aeromedical care with precision and confidence.”

Over the course of the programme, participants received immersive training across four key areas: The Growth of Aeromedical Transport in West Africa, Aviation Physiology and Environmental Medicine – examining how flight impacts the human body, Clinical Transport Medicine – focusing on managing patient care during air travel and Equipment, Logistics, and Operational Planning – including simulations and real-life case studies

Olaiya explained that the training combined expert-led lectures with practical simulations, providing a comprehensive understanding of the unique challenges of delivering care in-flight.

He noted: “As Nigeria continues to face significant gaps in emergency healthcare especially in remote and underserved regions this initiative stands out as a beacon of hope.