Nigeria beat Jamaica 5–4 on penalties to win Unity Cup

Credit: NFF (X)

By Ayobami Okerinde

Nigeria’s Super Eagles emerged victorious on Saturday evening after defeating Jamaica 5–4 on penalties to clinch the 2025 Unity Cup at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

The tightly contested final ended 2–2 in regulation time. Moses Simon opened the scoring for Nigeria in the 9th minute, just outside the six-yard box. However, Jamaica responded almost immediately through Kaheim Dixon, who converted a low cross from Cephas after a brilliant run down the left.

Samuel Chukwueze restored Nigeria’s lead in the 53rd minute with a precise left-footed strike from the edge of the box. But the Reggae Boyz levelled again 11 minutes later, with Jonathan Russell turning in another Cephas assist.

With no winner after 90 minutes, the match was decided by penalties. Nigeria converted the first four penalties, with Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Bruno Onyemaechi and Tolu Arokodare all scoring; Jamaica’s Atkinson smashed Jamaica’s fourth penalty against the bar, giving Nigeria the advantage. Uche Chriantus sealed the win with the final penalty, sending the Super Eagles to a 5–4 shootout victory.

The win marks Nigeria’s second Unity Cup title, having won the inaugural edition in 2004.