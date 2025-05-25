Nigeria a difficult place for good people to govern – Peter Obi

Peter Obi

…Praises Otti’s Strides, Urges Leaders to Use Public Funds for Public Good

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has described Nigeria as a difficult place for good people to govern, citing systemic challenges and resistance to positive change.

Speaking during a special church service at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Aguiyi Ironsi Layout, Umuahia, to mark the two-year anniversary of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, Obi called on public office holders to use public resources for the benefit of the people.

“It is difficult to govern Nigeria, especially when you want to do it right,” Obi stated. “Continue to remember the Governor and his team in prayers. Do the same for Nigeria; that God should touch the hearts of our leaders to use public money for public good. It is not our money—we are only trustees.”

Obi, who lauded Governor Otti’s performance since assuming office, said Otti’s administration represents a clear departure from the norm and should serve as a model for other leaders across the country.

“We have come to celebrate two years with a difference. People always say they need eight or ten years to make a change, but I have always said that one day can make a difference. In Abia, everyone can see the change—you don’t need the radio or someone to tell you,” he said.

Reiterating that he is not desperate for power, Obi added, “I’m not desperate to be President. I’m desperate to see Nigeria work. We want future leaders like Governor Otti.”

Governor Otti, in his remarks, attributed the modest achievements of his administration to God’s grace and guidance.

Quoting 1 Corinthians 3:6-7, he said, “I planted the seed, Apollos watered it, but God gave the increase. We’ve all worked hard, but nothing would have come out of it if God didn’t back us. That’s why we return all thanks to Him.”

He acknowledged the support of the legislative and judicial arms of government, as well as his team, for their contributions to what he called “the new Abia project.”

Otti also expressed appreciation to Obi for his constant support and leadership, describing him as “a shining example of good governance.”

Earlier in his sermon, Pastor Enyinnaya Uguru, former President of the Abia North Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, cautioned leaders against getting carried away by current achievements to the detriment of long-term vision.

He said God’s purpose was fulfilled in Governor Otti’s eventual emergence in 2023 after several failed attempts, noting that “periods of delay are often periods of preparation.”

Pastor Uguru, while commending the Governor’s performance, remarked, “You are doing well. I’m saying this because I have evidence.”

The thanksgiving service was well attended by government officials, political stakeholders, religious leaders, and citizens from across the state.