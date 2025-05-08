Nigerdock reaffirms collaboration as Customs boss tours Snake Island Port

By Godwin Oritse

THE leadership of the Snake Island Port has committed to a collaboration with Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, with a view to enhancing Nigeria’s trade and industrialisation goals.8

Speaking during a familiarisation tour of the Snake Island Port facility in Lagos, by the leadership of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerdock, Mr. Maher Jamakani said that Snake Island Port has strengthened its position as a leader in port infrastructure development, promoting trade facilitation, and a catalyst for economic advancement in the region.

He stated: “This project is an alignment with the government’s vision to attract foreign direct investment into Nigeria and having a one-stop shop that ensures compliance, world class services, technology transfer, and investment in the future of our country.

“Our close working relationship with the Nigeria Customs Service and strict adherence to regulatory guidelines create a seamless and efficient environment for international trade.”

Also speaking, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, said that the Customs will not hesitate to provide all the necessary support for the port to thrive.

He stated: “Nigerdock remains at the forefront of helping to deliver the full benefits of free zones and new ports development to Nigeria, and that is Foreign Direct Investment, creating jobs, transferring skills and technology, and raising revenue.”