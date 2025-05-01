NGO trains 250 Lagos school counsellors on eliminating bullying

By Elizabeth Osayande

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), School Anti-Bullying Force, has trained over 250 counsellors across Lagos State’s six educational districts on eradicating bullying in schools.

The Founder of the NGO, Mrs Mariecollete Kekong, made this known at the first edition of the programme held at th University of Lagos (UNILAG) campus.

Kekong, a Certified Child Counsellor, said the aim of the training was to not only eradicate bullying in schools , but to also create a safe place where children could learn and strive in their education and life.

“We are here today because we are training school counsellors from the Lagos State six educational districts in partnership with the School Anti-Bullying Force.

“The programme is to add to the knowledge these counsellors have. It is to teach them to help children identify bullying, eradicate it, prevent it, and stand up against it,” she said.

Kekong said that the NGO was also setting up anti-bullying centres and School Anti-Bullying Force Clubs in schools across the state.

The founder said that in the centres, counsellors would be taught more, such as knowing how to listen to the children.

Also speaking, Dr Rita Kienka from Lagos State Education District 3 said that the state government had zero-tolerance for bullying, noting that the counsellors were trained to curb the trait as much as possible.