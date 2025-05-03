NFF visits Christian Chukwu’s family

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, has led a delegation from the federation to the home of the late ex-Green Eagles captain, Christian Chukwu.

Fondly called Chairman, Chukwu, who was once coach of the Super Eagles, died on April 12 at age 74.

Gusau said on Friday, during the visit from the NFF and Football Association chairmen from the South East, that Chukwu would never be forgotten.

Speaking through the NFF 1st Vice President, Felix Anyansi-Agwu, Gusau described Chukwu as a patriotic and dedicated football icon who served Nigeria wholeheartedly, both as a player and a coach.

“The late Chukwu gave his all for the country. He is a hero even in death. One thing is clear: Christian Chukwu can never be forgotten, considering his service and achievements for Nigeria,” Gusau said.

The NFF President added that the visit was not only to console the family but also to align with them on burial arrangements, ensuring the football body’s full involvement in honouring the legend.

“We want to be on the same page with the family and understand the plans they are putting in place. Chukwu is a hero, and the NFF will participate fully in his burial,” he assured.

Responding on behalf of the family, Chukwu’s son, Emeka, thanked the NFF for the visit and revealed that details of the final burial rites for the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations-winning captain and MVP would be announced soon.

Also in the delegation were NFF Executive Committee Member and Chairman of the Nigeria National League, Mr. George Aluo; Enugu State FA Chairman, Barrister Tony Ugwu; Imo State FA Chairman, Barrister Ifeanyi Dike; and Anambra State FA Chairman, Mr. Chikelue Iloenyosi.