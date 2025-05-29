NFF President Gusau visits injured Awoniyi in UK

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, on Thursday paid a visit to Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, at his residence in Nottingham, UK.

The purpose of the visit was to check on Awoniyi’s health and to ascertain the stage of his recovery following a serious injury sustained during a match.

Gusau was accompanied by some members of the NFF Executive Board, who also extended their support and encouragement to the injured Nottingham Forest forward.

Speaking during the visit, Gusau expressed his delight upon seeing that the striker was in good spirits and steadily recovering from his recent surgery.

The NFF President, recently appointed President of the West African Football Union Zone B (WAFU B), also offered prayers for Awoniyi’s swift recovery and well-being.

He described Awoniyi as a key player for Nigeria and Nottingham Forest, noting his importance to both club and country on and off the pitch.

Gusau added that the NFF would continue to monitor Awoniyi’s progress and offer any support needed to help him return to full fitness.

In his response, Awoniyi thanked the NFF President and his delegation for their thoughtful visit and the encouragement they brought with them.

He expressed appreciation for the love shown by the football authorities and assured them that his rehabilitation was going well under the guidance of medical experts.

Awoniyi stated that he remained hopeful of returning stronger and was doing everything possible to get back to playing competitive football as soon as possible.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the striker sustained the injury during a Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City.

The game, which ended in a 2-2 draw, saw Awoniyi collide with the goalpost while attempting to score, a moment that caused great concern.

In spite of the pain, Awoniyi managed to continue playing for some time before being substituted and taken for medical assessment.

It was later confirmed that the striker had suffered a ruptured intestine, a serious condition which required emergency surgical intervention to address.

Since undergoing surgery, the player has been recuperating at home, under close medical supervision, and receiving regular follow-up care from the club’s health team.

The NFF’s visit highlights the Federation’s commitment to player welfare and its ongoing efforts to maintain strong connections with Nigerian footballers based abroad. (NAN)