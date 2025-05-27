New study highlights pancreatic cancer risk from beer, spirits

Beer

By Sola Ogundipe

Alcoholic drinks, especially beer and spirits, may raise the risk of pancreatic cancer, a new UN study has found. The research, led by the UN World Health Organization’s centre for cancer research, pooled data from nearly 2.5 million people across Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America.

It revealed a “modest but significant” association between alcohol consumption and the risk of developing pancreatic cancer, regardless of sex or smoking status.

“Alcohol consumption is a known carcinogen, but until now, the evidence linking it specifically to pancreatic cancer has been considered inconclusive,” said Pietro Ferrari, senior author of the study at the international cancer research agency and Head of Nutrition and Metabolism Branch at the WHO International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

The pancreas is a vital organ that produces enzymes for digestion and hormones that regulate blood sugar. Pancreatic cancer is among the most lethal cancers, largely due to late diagnosis.

All drinkers are at risk

The IARC study found that each additional 10 grams of alcohol consumed per day was associated with a 3 per cent increase in pancreatic cancer risk.

For women consuming 15 to 30 grams of alcohol daily – about one to two drinks – the risk rose by 12 per cent compared to light drinkers. Among men, those who drank 30 to 60 grams daily faced a 15 per cent increased risk, while men drinking more than 60 grams daily saw a 36 per cent higher risk.

“Alcohol is often consumed in combination with tobacco, which has led to questions about whether smoking might confound the relationship,” Mr. Ferrari said.

“However, our analysis showed that the association between alcohol and pancreatic cancer risk holds even for non-smokers, indicating that alcohol itself is an independent risk factor.”

Further research is needed, he added, to better understand the impact of lifetime alcohol consumption, including patterns such as binge drinking and early-life exposure.

A growing global challenge

Pancreatic cancer is the twelfth most common cancer globally, but it accounts for 5 per cent of cancer-related deaths due to its high fatality rate.

Pancreatic cancer remains a significant public health concern due to its high mortality rates, poor survival outcomes, and increasing global incidence.

Risk factors are categorized into changeable, unchangeable, and those with unclear effects, reflecting the complexity of its etiology. These factors are informed by epidemiological studies and clinical observations, as detailed below.

Research consistently identifies modifiable lifestyle factors as significant contributors to pancreatic cancer risk.

Chronic pancreatitis, often resulting from heavy alcohol use and smoking, is also linked to increased risk, with inflammatory processes potentially leading to genetic damage over time.

Age is a critical non-modifiable risk factor, with the risk increasing sharply after age 45.

Sex differences show men are slightly more likely to develop pancreatic cancer, partly due to higher tobacco use among men, though biological factors may also play a role.

Race and ethnicity also influence risk, with African Americans facing slightly higher rates, potentially linked to higher prevalence of diabetes, smoking, and obesity.

Family history and inherited genetic syndromes account for about 10 percent of cases, with specific syndromes like Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer (HBOC) syndrome (BRCA1/BRCA2 mutations), Lynch syndrome, and Peutz-Jeghers syndrome significantly increasing risk.

Diet, particularly high consumption of red and processed meats, saturated fats, and sugary drinks, may increase risk, but studies are inconclusive.

Alcohol, especially heavy use (over 6 drinks per day), is associated with a 1.6-fold increased risk, possibly through chronic pancreatitis, but moderate consumption’s impact is less clear.

Infections like Helicobacter pylori and hepatitis B may increase risk, but more studies are needed to establish causality and magnitude.

Pancreatic cancer imposes a significant burden globally, with rising incidence and persistently high mortality rates.