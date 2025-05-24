New Shopping Plaza dedicated in memory of late Gbagi in Delta

A new shopping plaza has been dedicated to God in honor of the late former Minister of Education (State), Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, by his son, Olorogun Emuoboh Gbagi.

The dedication ceremony, which took place at Ugbolokposo Junction in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, was attended by notable figures, including HRM Matthew Ediri Egbi, Owahwa II, Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom, and Archbishop God-Dowell Oyibo Avwomakpa, General Overseer of Christ Missionary Crusaders Church, among others.

Speaking during the ceremony, Olorogun Emuoboh Gbagi expressed his deep respect and admiration for his father.

He noted that Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi was, until his death, a business mogul, lawyer, industrialist, and politician who owned numerous shopping plazas across the globe.

Emuoboh emphasized that he is dedicated to carrying forward his father’s legacy and ideals, stating, “In honoring my father’s memory, I commit myself to furthering his vision and ensuring that his contributions to society are never forgotten.

“I believe that this plaza will serve not only as a place of business but also as a symbol of his enduring spirit.”

HRM Matthew Ediri Egbi, Owahwa II, Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom, and Archbishop God-Dowell Oyibo Avwomakpa, in their speeches, extolled the virtues of the late Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi.

They acknowledged his significant impact on society and commended Olorogun Emuoboh Gbagi for embodying his values and principles.

They remarked, “Your father was not only a leader in business and politics but also a great humanitarian who cared deeply for the welfare of his people.

“It is commendable that you have chosen to continue his legacy of service, integrity, and generosity.”

The dignitaries also praised Olorogun Emuoboh Gbagi’s decision to dedicate the plaza to God, highlighting the importance of faith and gratitude in his endeavor.

They cautioned against the temptations that can accompany wealth, stating that many heirs may have chosen a different route, but Chief Emuoboh Gbagi has shown remarkable integrity.

“In a world where many would sell out their family legacies for personal gain, you have chosen to honor your father’s memory by dedicating this plaza to the service of others—a true testament to your character and his upbringing.”