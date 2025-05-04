New generation of Nigerian artists emerges from Chrisland Schools art exhibition

By Esther Onyegbula

In what experts describe as a bold step toward fostering professionalism in young creatives, students of Chrisland Schools stunned art enthusiasts with an impressive showcase of over 240 original artworks at their debut structured exhibition, held at Adeline Gallery, Lagos.

Titled “Beyond Imagination,” the event marks a watershed moment in the school’s creative arts program and a rising tide in Nigeria’s youth art scene.

The exhibition, coordinated by the Principal of Chrisland High School, Lekki, Kolawole Cole Bewaji, featured an eclectic collection of paintings, drawings, and soft art created by students across various age groups. The works, noted for their originality and emotional depth, were widely praised by prominent figures in Nigeria’s art community.

“This is not child’s play,” said renowned art scholar Professor Kunle Filani, who commended the exhibition for taking students’ works beyond the school walls. “The quality and originality of these works are astounding. Some could easily pass for professional art. It’s clear these students are being mentored in the right direction.”

Professor Filani, a vocal advocate for creative education, emphasized that the initiative had instilled a growing sense of professionalism in the young artists. “Some works are already tagged and up for sale. That’s a step toward building a sustainable creative career from a young age.”

Among the artworks, pieces like The Garden of Eden by Year 10 student Ejire Wisdom captivated collectors with their serene, cozy aesthetics. “I wanted something easy on the eyes,” Ejire explained, noting that two of his works had already been sold for N60,000 and N50,000, respectively.

Guinness World Record holder and visual artist Dr. Gbadamosi Adefemi, known globally for creating the largest painting by an individual, also lauded the exhibition. “I am completely blown away. I’m definitely picking up a few pieces today,” he said. “Parents must support this kind of talent. I’m a doctor and an artist, it’s possible to be both.”

The event also drew applause from the Chairman of the Society of Nigerian Artists, Lagos chapter, Kolawole George-Taylor. According to him, “This is a new beginning in art. Some pieces here are professionally rendered. I’d score the works 75% and above.”

Reviewing the artworks, George-Taylor said: “I can tell you that every artwork here is above average. If we are going to score them, I would say from 75% upward. In the creative industry, there are two schools of thought: one says there is such a thing as bad art; the other says there is no bad art. I align myself with the second school of thought.”

Speaking to the depth behind the exhibition’s theme, Bewaji revealed that “Beyond Imagination” emerged from brainstorming sessions with students about the creative process. “It’s not just about imagination. Observation, emotion, and representation also matter. What began as a plan for 120 artworks grew to over 240, because the students couldn’t stop creating.”

Student exhibitor Chimamanda Anaele expressed gratitude for the platform. “I used to draw in primary school, but I stopped to focus on academics. This exhibition revived that passion. Most of my artworks reflect my joyful mood, painted in bright colors like pink and white.”

The event closed with a moving speech by visual artist Taiwo George-Taylor, who reminded attendees of the transformative power of art. “Going beyond imagination means breaking boundaries and shaping the world. These students are already doing that.”

As Nigeria’s creative industry continues to gain global recognition, initiatives like this Chrisland exhibition are sowing the seeds for the next generation of artists, young visionaries who are not just dreaming, but daring beyond imagination.