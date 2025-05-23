New ASUU President Piwuna assumes office, decries state of the nation, education sector

Piwuna

The newly elected President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Chris Piwuna, officially assumed office on Friday following a formal handover from his predecessor, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, at the Festus Iyayi National Secretariat Complex, University of Abuja.

In his maiden press briefing, Prof. Piwuna painted a grim picture of Nigeria’s educational landscape and broader national challenges, lamenting that transparency and accountability have become rare commodities in the hands of the country’s leaders.

State of University Education

Prof. Piwuna expressed deep concern over the deteriorating condition of university education in Nigeria, asserting that government at both federal and state levels merely pays lip service to education and the welfare of academics. He criticized the government’s failure to conclude the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, a process that has dragged on since 2017.

According to him, while some issues have seen partial implementation, most remain unresolved. These include:

Full renegotiation and signing of the 2009 Agreement based on the Nimi Briggs Committee draft

Payment of withheld salaries following the 2022 strike

Settlement of unpaid earnings for sabbatical and adjunct staff due to the controversial IPPIS payroll system

Release of third-party deductions and Earned Academic Allowances (EAA)

Funding for revitalization of public universities

Despite promises by the government to address some of these issues, including a proposed ₦150 billion revitalization fund and budget provisions for EAAs, Prof. Piwuna noted that no tangible progress has been made, leaving ASUU members in limbo.

Attacks on ASUU Members in State Universities

Prof. Piwuna condemned the continued “persecution” of ASUU members in institutions such as Kogi State University, Anyigba, and Lagos State University, Ojo, urging the governors of Kogi and Lagos to resolve the lingering crises and reinstate affected members in the interest of justice and industrial harmony.

Erosion of University Autonomy

He also criticized what he termed a systematic erosion of university autonomy by political actors and bureaucrats. He cited undue interference in the appointment of university principal officers and the continued use of TSA and GIFMIS (abridged IPPIS) for salary and expenditure processes, contrary to earlier agreements with ASUU.

Prof. Piwuna warned that Nigeria’s public universities are becoming “theatres of war” during appointments due to vested interests, and declared that ASUU would resist further derailment of the university system.

In a sobering assessment of Nigeria’s national condition, the ASUU president declared that the country is at a crossroads, trapped in a web of underdevelopment, poverty, insecurity, and poor governance. He decried the failure of leadership, noting that “citizens feel increasingly alienated from the unresponsive political system.”

He attributed the country’s predicament to the ruling elite’s refusal to prioritize education, despite its critical role in building a knowledge-based economy and fostering national development.

“The lack of inclusiveness, transparency, and accountability, as well as worsening existential conditions, has bred apathy, self-help, and a mass ‘Japa’ exodus, especially among the youth,” Piwuna stated.

Call for an Education Summit

To reverse the decline, he called for a national education summit to discuss sustainable funding and the future of education in Nigeria. He emphasized that youth – Nigeria’s largest demographic group – are both its greatest asset and biggest risk, depending on how their energies are channeled.

Referencing the End SARS protests, Piwuna warned that the continued neglect of education and youth development could lead to more radical or destructive outcomes.

On Governance and Accountability

Prof. Piwuna lamented the prebendal politics, electoral manipulation, and widespread nepotism that continue to define Nigeria’s governance, asserting that “it is not yet Uhuru” nearly three decades after the country’s return to civilian rule.

He condemned attempts to divert TETFund resources – meant for higher education development – into other government programs like NELFUND, calling it a “graphic example” of misapplication.

In conclusion, the ASUU president reiterated the union’s readiness for dialogue but warned that it would no longer remain passive while the rights of its members are trampled.

“We call on all patriotic Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to support ASUU’s mission to rescue the education sector. A good starting point is for government to address all outstanding issues,” he declared.

Prof. Piwuna’s address signals a bold and assertive start to his tenure, setting the tone for what could be a defining period in ASUU’s decades-long struggle for the soul of Nigeria’s university system.