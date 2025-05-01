NEW Associates: PDP committee faults Diri over sack of political appointees

Diri

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) caretaker committee has condemned what it described as wrongful dismissal of appointees of the state government for associating with the pro-Tinubu political group, the NEW Associates.

The NEW Associates, which has as its grand patron the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has been a thorn in the flesh of the Governor Douye Diri’s administration.

The political battle between both parties culminated in the recent dissolution of the State Working Committee of PDP in the state and its replacement with a caretaker committee led by George Turnah.

Investigations revealed that the deputy chief of Staff, Mr Irorodamie Komonibo, in a letter addressed to the office of the Secretary to the State dated April 23, conveyed the governor’s approval for the sack of the affected appointees with immediate effect.

Though no reason was stated in the letter for their sack, the letter, however, directed the office of the Secretary to the State Government to stop all entitlements to the affected appointees and withdraw all government property in their possession.

Reacting to the sack of the appointees, the publicity secretary of the caretaker committee, Derri Alasuote Wright, in a statement, declared that the affected appointees were sacked because of their affinity with the New Associates group.

‘’The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bayelsa State, stands in firm condemnation of the recent decision by Governor Douye Diri to dismiss his political aides following their participation in the inauguration of the Bayelsa State Chapter of a grassroots-based political movement, The NEW Associates. This unjust action is an alarming demonstration of intolerance and high-handedness that undermines the democratic values we hold dear,’’ he said.

According to Wright sacking of these political appointees from the prosperity administration is particularly unfortunate, as they were all party members who worked diligently for the party’s victory in the last governorship elections, of which Governor Diri is the biggest beneficiary.

He noted that the termination of the appointment of the affected appointees demonstrates the level of intolerance and abuse of public power exhibited by Governor Diri.

Wright, while lamenting that the sacked aides committed no known offence that would warrant their dismissal, added that the action of the governor sends a chilling message to political office holders and citizens alike, discouraging them from aligning with movements that promote positive change and political accountability.

‘’We call on Governor Diri to reconsider this troubling decision and to embrace the principles of inclusion, respect, and open dialogue. It is imperative that our leaders foster an environment where diverse opinions and grassroots movements are welcomed rather than stifled. Democracy thrives on debate, collaboration, and unity, not on division and fear.

‘’We urge all stakeholders, political leaders, and citizens to join us in advocating for a more tolerant and inclusive political culture that honours the contributions of all who seek to uplift our beloved Bayelsa State and Nigeria as a whole.

‘’Together, let us stand firm in our commitment to democracy, solidarity, and the right to associate freely.