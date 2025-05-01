Never again can we sit idly and watch our heroes die in penury, Rivers NLC

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Rivers State chapter has vowed to no longer sit idly by and allow its heroes die in poverty after dedicating their lives to the development of the state.

In a speech delivered at the Workers’ Day celebration in Port Harcourt, the state chairman of the NLC, Alex Ikechi Agwanwor, stated that this year’s May Day in Rivers State calls for sober reflection. He criticized various government policies that have inflicted severe economic hardship on citizens, with Nigerian workers being the hardest hit.

Agwanwor pointed out the contradiction between the government’s approval and implementation of the ₦70,000 minimum wage for federal workers and the subsequent imposition of various taxes, increased electricity and telecommunications tariffs, and the high cost of goods and services caused by the removal of the fuel subsidy. He emphasized that these actions have exacerbated the suffering of Nigerian workers and the masses.

“As an organized labour, we will not continue to fold our hands and watch our heroes and veterans in the union die in penury after dedicating more than half of their lives to service, with nothing to show for it,” Agwanwor said.

He called for urgent action, demanding the immediate payment of the backlog of pension arrears owed to Rivers State pensioners and the implementation of the ₦32,000 minimum wage approved for federal pensioners to be extended to Rivers State pensioners. He also urged the government to pay gratuity and death benefits to pensioners without further delay.

Addressing the importance of transportation to the economy, Agwanwor raised concerns about the Amalgamated Union of App-based Transportation, commonly known as E-hailing Drivers. He urged government at all levels to take advantage of modern technological advancements in the transportation sector, regulate, and invest in policies to protect drivers. This, he said, would help reduce the risks of fare evasion, theft, and violence that these drivers often face.

“The contribution of app-based transporters to the economy of the state and nation cannot be overstated,” he added.

Reflecting on recent political events in Rivers State, particularly the suspension of all democratically elected government officials, Agwanwor urged workers to remain steadfast, law-abiding, and continue their legitimate duties without fear or intimidation. He called for avoiding actions that could lead to provocation.

“The organized labour fought for democracy; we are a product of democracy, and we will continue to fight until democracy is fully entrenched in our land,” he stated.

Agwanwor appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use his office to reinstate the democratically elected Governor, Deputy Governor, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly as soon as possible.

“As workers of Rivers State, we have a good working relationship with our elected representatives under a democratic system of government. We also urge the Sole Administrator to expedite the reconciliation process and facilitate the return of our elected representatives, as has been done in other states of the federation,” he concluded.