Ndume praises Tinubu over ban on foreign goods

Senator Ali Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume (APC/Borno South) has praised President Bola Tinubu for imposing a ban on the importation of goods that can be produced locally.

The former Senate Chief Whip expressed his support in a statement released in Abuja on Tuesday.

His statement followed a presidential directive requiring all federal ministries, departments and agencies to prioritise Nigerian-made goods, services and expertise in their expenditure of public funds.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed the policy following Monday’s Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Idris emphasised that the directive aims to place Nigeria “at the centre of every kobo” spent by the government.

In his reaction, Senator Ndume described the move as a bold and commendable step toward empowering local entrepreneurs, revitalising the domestic economy and creating jobs for Nigerians.

“It is heartwarming to hear that President Tinubu has taken this bold decision to ban imported goods that can be produced locally,” Ndume stated.

“This will be a major boost for indigenous businesses amid the slipping Nigerian economy.”

He added that, if properly implemented, the policy would protect struggling local manufacturers from being overwhelmed by foreign companies that often flood the Nigerian market with cheaper and sometimes substandard products.

“With protection of local industries, there will be employment for our employable youths, the measure will also boost our Gross Domestic Product and the value of Naira will appreciate as there will be less strain on our foreign reserves, since the demand for foreign exchange by importers of such foreign goods would drastically reduce,” he explained.

Ndume also urged the Federal Government to consider imposing high tariffs on certain foreign goods to further discourage their consumption and promote patronage of Nigerian-made products.