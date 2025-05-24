Ndume praises Tinubu for addressing ‘lopsided appointments in federal agencies’

John Alechenu: ABUJA

Former Senate Leader and Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno) has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Nigerians especially from the North into key Federal government parastatals and agencies.

Tinubu had on Friday, named about 12 individuals from the North as his appointees into positions in strategic national institutions.

The list included,Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani (Zamfara) as Managing Director, Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC); Alhaji Hamza Ibrahim Baba (Kano) as

Programme Manager, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP); Alhaji Abubakar Umar Jarengol (Adamawa)

Executive Director, Operations – Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), Barrister Sama’ila Audu (Katsina), Executive Director, Administration – Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Professor Musa Garba Mai Tafsiri (Kebbi), Executive Secretary, National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education, Comrade Isa Aremu, ( Kwara) Director-General, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies ( MINILS),amongst others.

While commending the president’s action, Ndume described the appointments as a reflection of President Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive governance.

Recall that Senator Ndume had last April expressed concern over lopsidedness in the Tinubu’s administration appointments which he described as a clear violation of the Federal Character principle, enshrined in the Constitution.

Citing Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution.

Ndume said, ” President Tinubu is someone who surrenders to constructive criticisms. I have known him to be a fair minded, cosmopolitan person. Yes, we are all bound to make mistakes. No one is infallible.

“I could recall that our leaders in the North, including my humble self, who felt jolted over recent appointments into key Federal positions, raised our voices, screaming against the perceived imbalances.

” The hallmark of a good leader and Statesman is to quickly adjusts himself when he takes a decision or makes a policy pronouncement that a large section of the people finds unpopular and uncomfortable with.

“President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has demonstrated several times that he is a responsive leader.

“This recent appointment of Northerners into key positions in Federal parastatals and agencies was meant to address the imbalances thrown up by his previous appointments which left the North stranded.”

The Borno State federal lawmaker further said he had nothing personal against President Tinubu and his administration, as such all his criticisms of certain actions or inactions of the administration were always targeted at ensuring that the right things are done in the overall interest of Nigeria.

He charged the new appointees justify the confidence reposed in them by the President by giving Nigerians their best in their new positions.

Ndume assured the President of his continued loyalty promising to always point out areas adjustments were required for him to succeed