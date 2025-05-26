NDLEA, UK’s HOIO sign MoU to strengthen fight against illicit drugs

….“Agreement is to Safeguard Lives and Futures of Our Nations” – Marwa

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the United Kingdom’s Home Office International Operations (HOIO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at intensifying the fight against transnational organized crime, especially illicit drug trafficking between Nigeria and the UK.

The MoU was signed on Monday, May 26, 2025, at the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Regional Manager (West Africa) of HOIO, Mr. Ian Cunliffe, expressed his appreciation for the strong collaboration between the two agencies. He acknowledged the productive relationship established by his predecessor, Christopher Hawksfield, and reaffirmed his commitment to building on that foundation.

“I’d like to thank the chairman for his time and the gracious welcome. The relationship between HOIO and NDLEA has been really productive, and I’m keen to enhance that as we enter this new phase of partnership,” Cunliffe said.

NDLEA Chairman/CEO, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), described the MoU as more than a legal agreement, calling it a reaffirmation of mutual trust and cooperation.

“This MoU reflects our unwavering dedication to safeguarding the lives and futures of our nations,” Marwa stated.

He added that the NDLEA has continued to scale up drug control efforts in line with the National Drug Control Master Plan, and that the new agreement provides a structured framework for intelligence and data sharing, aligned with international conventions, national laws, and global best practices.

“This partnership strengthens our capacity to interdict criminal suspects, dismantle trafficking networks, and trace illicit financial flows more efficiently,” Marwa noted.

He emphasized that stronger intelligence sharing translates into more effective enforcement, expressing optimism that the partnership will deepen collaboration in addressing drug-related crimes and safeguarding public health and safety in both countries.