NDLEA seizes cocaine hidden in Aso-Ebi caps, headgears

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered a drug trafficking scheme involving cocaine hidden inside traditional Nigerian ceremonial wear, caps (‘fila’) and headgears (‘gele’) often worn as part of ‘aso-ebi’ attire.

The discovery was made public by NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, through his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday. He shared images and a video of the seized items, issuing a warning to Nigerians to be cautious when asked to transport clothing items abroad on behalf of others.

“In case you’re asked to help take as part of your luggage to Europe or elsewhere any aso-ebi fila and gele (traditional male cap and female headgear), the latest seizure of cocaine concealed in such materials uncovered by #ndlea_nigeria will make you think twice,” Babafemi posted.

This latest bust follows a string of recent discoveries by the agency, including the interception of an oil tanker modified with a hidden compartment specifically designed for smuggling drugs across the country.

Vanguard News