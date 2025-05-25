NDLEA intercepts N6.5bn worth of opioids at Lagos, Rivers ports

…Arrests Two British Nationals

By Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted six million pills of opioids — including tamol 225mg, tapentadol 225mg, and carisoprodol 225mg — along with 332,000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, with a total street value of ₦6.52 billion at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers State, and Apapa Seaport, Lagos.

NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi disclosed that the seizures followed intelligence reports and the tracking of new trafficking routes by drug cartels, prompting the agency to place certain containers under 100% examination.

“The consignments at the Port Harcourt ports — six million pills of opioids and 162,000 bottles of codeine syrup — were uncovered in two containers on May 19 and 20 during a joint examination by NDLEA, Nigeria Customs, and other security agencies,” Babafemi stated.

At the Apapa Port, an additional 170,000 bottles of codeine syrup were discovered in a watch-listed container during a joint examination on May 22.

Arrest of Two British Nationals and Nigerian Accomplices

At the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, NDLEA operatives arrested two British nationals — Mhizha Jordan Alexander Tatendra and Ayedipe Andrew Adejuwon — along with two Nigerians, Shonowo Oluwaseun Imole and Ofuoma Omokaro Ayobami, for attempting to smuggle 92 bags of Loud (a strong cannabis strain) weighing 51.10kg into Nigeria.

Tatendra, who flew in on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha on May 15, was allowed to pass security and was tracked to the car park where he was met by Adejuwon and the others in an SUV. NDLEA operatives swooped in as they attempted to exit, recovering the drug consignment from the vehicle.

Tatendra confessed to being promised £1,300 for delivering the drugs. Adejuwon, described as the syndicate leader, had flown into Nigeria from South Africa via Ghana the previous day. A follow-up search at their Lekki residence uncovered:

₦3,810,500 cash

₦93,000 and 17,200 South African Rand

An Apple laptop, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and four nitrous oxide canisters

Massive Skunk Destruction and Seizures Nationwide

In Cross River State, NDLEA destroyed 75,000kg of skunk on 30 hectares of cannabis farms in Esuk-Odot, Odukpani LGA, and recovered an additional 200kg on May 22.

In Edo State, 1,957.5kg of skunk were destroyed in Ovia West and Owan West LGAs on May 23 and 24.

In Nasarawa State, NDLEA arrested two suspects — Sunday Daniel (51) and Abu Peter (30) — after intercepting 4,000kg of skunk concealed under unprocessed wood in a truck at Keffi on May 24. Another suspect, Godwin Obi (39), was nabbed with 154.5kg in Karu on May 21.

Other Arrests and Seizures

Kaduna: 22-year-old Muhammad Hamza caught with 57,750 pills of tramadol and diazepam on Kaduna–Zaria highway, May 21

Bauchi: Usman Muhammad (45) arrested with 80 blocks of skunk (45kg) on Bauchi–Misau road

Yobe: Adum Muhammed (29) intercepted with 55 parcels of Colorado (2kg) en route to Chad through Ngamboru Ngala border

Niger: Adams Ayibakro arrested with 235 blocks of compressed cannabis (97kg) on Mokwa–Jebba road

Lagos: Raids in Osapa London, Lekki led to the arrest of Jonathan Isa with multiple drugs including cocaine, meth, molly, and codeine. Another raid in Idasun, Ibeju-Lekki netted Olamilekan Idowu with 48kg of skunk

WADA Advocacy Continues Nationwide

As part of its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign, NDLEA conducted sensitization programs in:

Adamu Babbale Government Secondary School, Katsina

Mary Hanney Secondary School, Oron, Akwa Ibom

Nnodo Secondary School, Abakaliki, Ebonyi

Government Secondary School, Guyuk, Adamawa

Government Girls Islamic Secondary School, Gwagwarwa, Kano

In Lagos, NDLEA paid an advocacy visit to Sarkin Fulani of Lagos, Alhaji Muhammadu Bambado.

NDLEA Boss Commends Officers

Chairman/CEO Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd.) commended the officers and men of the NDLEA Commands in Port Harcourt, Lagos, MMIA, Nasarawa, Cross River, Edo, Niger, Kaduna, Yobe, and Bauchi for their impressive performance. He also praised efforts in both drug supply reduction and demand reduction across the country.