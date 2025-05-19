NDLEA intercepts N3.2bn worth of Opioids in Lagos, P-Harcourt

By:Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted opioids worth over N3.2 billion in separate operations at the Apapa and Port Harcourt ports.

The Director of Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Abuja, stated that at the Port Harcourt Port Complex in Onne, Rivers State, a total of 3,000,000 pills of tapentadol and Carisoprodol Royal 225mg were seized.

He explained that the illicit drugs, valued at N2.1 billion on the street, were intercepted in one of the containers that had been watch-listed by the agency based on intelligence.

The spokesman noted that the seizure was made on May 14, during a joint examination of the container by NDLEA officers, personnel from the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, and other security agencies.

According to him, “In a similar operation, NDLEA operatives at the Apapa Port on Tuesday, May 13, intercepted another watch-listed container, which had been declared to contain new car parts and accessories from India.

“During a joint examination with other security agencies, a total of 169,800 bottles of codeine syrup, worth over N1.1 billion in street value, were discovered concealed in the shipment. This brings the total value of drugs intercepted in both locations to N3.2 billion.”

Babafemi also informed that NDLEA officers from the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation, DOGI, intercepted 250 grams of cocaine on Friday, May 16, at a courier company in Lagos.

He said the drugs, which were concealed in female headgear, were being shipped to Australia.

Meanwhile, Babafemi said operatives intercepted a 29-year-old Ismail Isah with an AK-47 rifle and two magazines concealed in a sack of maize.

According to him, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway made the arrest on Friday, May 16, informing that that the suspect would be transferred to the appropriate security agency for further investigation.

He said “In Taraba State, 5,350 pills of tramadol and diazepam were recovered from a suspect, Shafiu Ismail, 22, when he was arrested on Thursday 15th May at Sabonlayin, Jalingo LGA.”

Tijjani Mohammed, 35, was nabbed with 198kg skunk at Malamawa, Garki LGA, Jigawa state same day.

