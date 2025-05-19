NDLEA cautions cannabis cultivators, drug peddlers, users in Edo

Brig General Buba Marwa

By Ozioruva Aliu

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday sent a note of warning to cultivators of cannabis, peddlers and users of illicit drugs, saying anyone caught would be dealt with by the law and the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) policy of the Agency led by Brigadier-General Buba Marwa.



The new Commander of the Agency gave this warning in the state, Commander Mitchell Ofoyeju who resumed office of the Edo State Command from the Tincan Island Port in Lagos.

He said his mandate is to combat illicit cannabis cultivation, drug trafficking and drug-related crimes in the state. “The mandate of the Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa-led administration is to enforce zero tolerance for illicit drug production and trafficking.

In total compliance with the operational order, we are cracking down on cannabis cultivators and drug traffickers in the state. We will not watch drug criminals exploit our communities and destroy lives. The drug cartels are warned to quit the criminal act or face imminent arrest and prosecution,” he warned.

Commander Ofoyeju, who expressed delight in his new appointment in a statement, noted that drugs are inextricably linked to crime and emphasised his commitment to tackling the drug problem in the state.

“Drugs are fundamentally connected to criminal activity and pose serious risks to society. As experts in drug control, we have a responsibility to safeguard members of the public, especially the youths, from the harmful consequences of drugs. Effective drug control will not only secure the future of our young ones but will also prevent crime rates in the state. We are committed to advancing the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign initiative of Gen Buba Marwa through supply control and demand reduction,” Mitchell noted.

He therefore called on members of the public to cooperate with the Agency in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse. “We need the support of all citizens in this all-important fight,” he urged.

Vanguard News