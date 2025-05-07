NDLEA blames ‘Mkpurunmiri’ production on greedy pharmacists

…As Stakeholders Brainstorm on Digital Skills to Prevent Drug Abuse Among Students

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has attributed the production of methamphetamine, commonly known as Mkpurunmiri, to the activities of greedy and profit-driven pharmacists.

Superintendent of Narcotics and Abia State Deputy Commander of NDLEA, Medad Hamzato, made this assertion while delivering a lecture at a workshop on the integration of digital skills into school curricula for drug abuse prevention, held in Umuahia.

Hamzato argued that without the involvement of certain licensed pharmacists, the chemicals required for methamphetamine production would not be accessible to unpatriotic elements who manufacture Mkpurunmiri, one of the latest and most dangerous hard drugs in Nigeria.

He went on to explain various ways drugs and substances are abused among youths and how to identify drug addicts. He also listed commonly abused non-conventional substances, including deodorants, detergents, gas from pit toilets, lizard excreta, soot from generators, among others. Hamzato urged parents and teachers to stay vigilant and alert to the signs of drug use.

The NDLEA official also advised women to properly dispose of sanitary pads after menstruation, revealing that some drug addicts have been known to retrieve used pads from trash bins and smoke them.

Hamzato highlighted several factors contributing to drug abuse, including poor family upbringing, peer pressure, and easy access to unconventional drugs. He cautioned against exposing children to environments where they might encounter hard drugs and outlined signs to watch for, such as declining academic performance and deviant behavior.

He further urged parents to regularly check their children’s school bags for any signs of drug use and to seek rehabilitation for addicted children rather than hiding them, noting the potential risk they pose to society if left untreated.

The workshop also saw stakeholders in the education sector brainstorming on how integrating digital skills into school curricula could help prevent drug abuse among students.

Organized by Speak Out Africa International in partnership with SKOOL N SKILL 4 NAIJA and the European Union, the event gathered teachers, civil society organizations (CSOs), non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and other key players to address the growing menace of drug abuse among secondary school students.

Participants emphasized the urgent need for sustained awareness campaigns in schools on the dangers of drug abuse. They also advocated for digital learning skills as a way to positively engage students, thereby keeping them distracted from harmful habits.

In her opening remarks, Mrs. Loretta Ahuokpeme, Executive Director of Amaclare Connect & Development Initiative, who represented Speak Out Africa International, said the main objective of the state-level dialogue was to gather input from relevant stakeholders on the best ways to implement the project.

She revealed that efforts are already underway at the national level to develop a curriculum that integrates digital skills into school programs as a preventive measure against drug abuse.

Ahuokpeme assured participants that the workshop’s outcomes would be forwarded to the appropriate authorities to guide the creation of a holistic curriculum that aligns with public interest.

Speaking after the event, Mr. Daniel Ezuma, a teacher from Government Technical College, Afara Umuahia, expressed appreciation for the workshop, noting that it had equipped teachers with the skills to detect drug addiction among students.

“We are now in a better position to identify drug addicts among our students,” he said. “With the knowledge we have gained, we can help eradicate drug abuse in schools.”

Similarly, Mrs. Priscilia Ogbonna, Abia State Open Government Partnership Co-Chair for Non-State Actors, commended the organizers for bringing stakeholders together to strategize on combating drug abuse. She described the menace as a “monster that should be fought without mercy.”

The workshop concluded with a strong commitment from participants to support digital skill integration in schools as a strategic measure to curb drug abuse among students.