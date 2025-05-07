Ndi-Igbo Worldwide Cultural Carnival 2025 to celebrate rich Igbo heritage



By Etop Ekanem

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, it’s more important than ever to preserve and promote the unique cultural heritage of communities around the globe.

The Igbo people, with their rich history, vibrant traditions and resilient spirit, are no exception.

So, that is why te inaugural Ndi-Igbo Worldwide Cultural Carnival 2025 is set to take centre stage on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at the TBS Cricket Oval Race Course, Lagos Island, Lagos.

Speaking, Chief Evelyn Okere Onyung, the Convener of the carnival, said landmark event aims to celebrate and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the Igbo people, bringing together communities from across Nigeria and the diaspora.

She said: “This event promises to be a spectacular celebration of Igbo culture, featuring stunning cultural displays, captivating music, and mouth-watering cuisine. The carnival will also showcase the region’s tourism potential, highlighting the many attractions and experiences that make the Southeast a must-visit destination.

“The Ndi-Igbo Worldwide Cultural Carnival 2025 is more than just a celebration, it’s a call to action. With the Igbo language and culture facing the threat of extinction, this event aims to inspire a cultural revolution that will connect Igbo people around the world and strengthen their bond to their roots.

“Through a series of exhibitions, performances and workshops, the carnival will provide a platform for Igbo youths to showcase their talents, learn about their heritage, and develop the skills they need to carry on the Igbo legacy. It will also offer business networking opportunities, facilitating global trade and economic empowerment.

“The Ndi-Igbo Worldwide Cultural Carnival 2025 is a powerful movement dedicated to preserving, promoting, and revitalizing Igbo language and culture. Join us on August 16th, 2025, as we come together to celebrate the richness and diversity of Igbo heritage. Let’s celebrate the beauty and resilience of Igbo culture together.”