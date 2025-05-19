Navy to establish Special Operations Command in Benue, takes delivery of new vessels, helicopters

The Nigerian Navy has announced plans to establish a Special Operations Command in Makurdi, Benue State as part of efforts to bolster security in the Middle Belt region.

This was disclosed by Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu, who represented the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, during a briefing to mark the Nigerian Navy’s 69th anniversary in Abuja.

The new Special Operations Command, to be located at the North Bank of River Benue, will work alongside the Army, Air Force, and other security agencies to address the region’s security challenges. The command will consist of Special Boat Service operatives, Deep Blue Sea operatives, and will be supported by the Nigerian Navy Marines. Dewu noted that the new command would operate seamlessly on land, sea, and air, enhancing military reach across the nation.

In addition to local security, the Navy is set to operationalize a Combined Maritime Task Force for the Gulf of Guinea, aimed at boosting regional security through collaborative efforts among Gulf nations. Dewu stated that this initiative is in line with the Navy’s Total Spectrum Maritime Strategy, which covers operations from Back Waters to the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and beyond.

Through its Maritime Domain Awareness Facilities, including the Falcon Eye and Regional Maritime Awareness Capacity Systems, Nigeria has maintained a zero-piracy rating in the International Maritime Bureau records. The Combined Task Force, expected to be launched soon, will involve collective contributions of personnel, materials, and naval assets from member states.

As part of its fleet renewal, the Nigerian Navy has acquired three new patrol vessels—NNS Shere, NNS Faro, and NNS Ikogosi—and three Agusta Westland 109 Trekker helicopters. The vessels, each measuring 38 meters with an endurance of five days, were sourced from Singapore and South Korea and will be commissioned during the Navy’s 69th anniversary.

Dewu explained that the patrol vessels will function as Seaward Defence Boats within Nigeria’s littorals, extending up to the 24-nautical-mile contiguous zone and beyond, if necessary. The new helicopters bring the Navy’s air fleet to 14, significantly enhancing its maritime patrol and rapid response capabilities.

The Navy also highlighted its successes against crude oil theft and illegal refinery operations under the Operation Delta Sanity initiative. In 2024, the operation led to the arrest of 215 suspects, 26 vessels, and the deactivation of 468 illegal refinery sites. This year, the Navy has already dismantled 103 illegal sites, arrested 34 suspects, and seized 773,000 litres of crude oil and 150,000 litres of refined products.

Dewu emphasized that these efforts align with the President’s directive to eliminate oil theft, thereby boosting Nigeria’s oil production and exports.

The Navy has also increased its international collaborations, notably through the Exercise Oba Game Express 2025, which brought together navies from Gulf of Guinea nations and global partners like the USA, Brazil, Italy, and Spain. Additionally, Nigeria signed an agreement with the African Union in February 2025 to provide strategic sea lift services for peace support, disaster response, and humanitarian missions.

Dewu affirmed that the Nigerian Navy is fully equipped and ready to fulfill these obligations, reinforcing its role as a key player in regional and continental maritime security.