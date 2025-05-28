Naval Dockyard completes repairs, relaunches Benin Republic’s naval warship

…To carry out repairs on three additional Benin Rep. warships

By Evelyn Usman

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmauel Ogalla has described the successful repair of the Republic of Benin warship, BNS Couffo, at the Naval Dockyard in Victoria Island , Lagos, as a significant milestone in maritime history.

Speaking at the relaunch of the warship yesterday, at the Naval Dockyard, the CNS who was represented by the Chief of Naval Engineering, Rear Admiral Baratuaipri Iyalla, said the refit was expected to improve the vessel’s operational effectiveness, thereby enabling it to better respond to emerging maritime challenges.

With its upgraded capabilities, he said BNS Couffo would be able to conduct a wide range of maritime operations, from patrols and surveillance to search and rescue missions.

Recall that the Republic of Benin Navy and the Naval Dockyard Limited signed an agreement for the docking and repairs of six Benin Navy ships, after a series of visits, surveys, and assessments, in 2023. The repairs were divided into two phases of three ships each, with phase one comprising -BNS PENDJARI, BNS COUFFO and BNS MBK. Repairs on BNS PENDJARI were completed and she has since returned to the Fleet while work on BNS COUFFO was completed and re-launched yesterday. .

Expressing delight at the success, the CNS stated that the event was a celebration of cooperation between both countries in the area of maritime security and collaboration.

He said : “This re-launch ceremony gives me an opportunity to once again reaffirm my confidence in the competence and commitment of the officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Naval Dockyard Limited. I am glad to particularly note the achievements of the Nigerian Navy in the fight against maritime crimes and sustaining maritime safety in Nigeria’s maritime domain and by extension the Gulf of Guinea. This has manifested in the repairs of over 110 Nigerian Navy and merchant ships in the last 2 decades, as well as the training of over 1200 engineers and technicians.

“In 2024 alone, the Yard docked 10 Navy vessels and 17 merchants, typifying its growing capabilities. Indeed, the Nigerian Navy through the Naval Dockyard is also contributing immensely to the development of indigenous shipbuilding and maintenance, building a strong and vibrant industrial base, training of engineers and technicians in marine engineering and allied fields and Research and Development amongst other areas. This has not only put Nigeria in the limelight as one of the leading product developers in the maritime sector but established our collective resolve in contributing to the growth of global maritime investment and sustenance. Today, we as Nigerians and Africans, stand tall with pride as we have successfully achieved yet another feat that would promote maritime security, safety and trade.”.

He therefore encouraged the Naval Dockyard Limited to continue to stand strong as a beacon of hope and a pacesetter in ship construction and maintenance in Africa and the globe.

His Benin Republic counterpart, Capt. Hounkpatin Dossa ,expressed gratitude to the management and technical team of the Nigerian Dockyard Limited for their professionalism, expertise, and dedication in restoring the ship to optimal condition.

The extensive work carried out on BNS Couffo according to the CNS who was represented by Commander Wencetas Gbaguidi, would enhance the vessel’s patrol and surveillance capabilities as well as enable the Benin Navy to effectively combat piracy, illegal fishing, trafficking, and other transnational maritime threats, thereby contributing to regional stability and security.

He disclosed that the three additional ships in the next phase of repairs would be brought to the Dockyard, soon .

He said “ This ceremony marks more than just the relaunch of a vessel. It symbolizes our ongoing commitment to the operational readiness, efficiency, and regional cooperation that are central to maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea. This relaunch also stands as a testament to what regional collaboration can achieve. Our navies must continue to share expertise, build capacity, and support each other in safeguarding our shared maritime domain.

“To the officers and crew, I say: your ship is back, renewed, strengthened, and ready to serve. It is now your responsibility to maintain her integrity, operate her safely, and uphold the highest standards of discipline and professionalism. As always, you remain the backbone of our operational success”.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard Limited, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shehu , stated that the third ship in the first phase of repairs, BNS MBK, had reached advanced stages of completion.

He highlighted some of the major works done on the Ship to include” cropping and replating of sections of the hull, replacement of stanchions as well as reconstruction of degraded deck vents and fittings. Major overhaul of the main engines, generators, gear boxes, anchor/windlass including the steering gear and control systems as well as reconditioning of the rudder were also carried out. “Additionally, the Yard conducted repairs on the propulsion systems main engine control panels, air-conditioning system, firefighting, seawater, sanitary and firemain systems amongst other vital auxiliaries. These repairs have restored the vessels to almost new status that would ensure that she operates effectively in fulfilling operational requirements and tasking”.