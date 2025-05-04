NATPAN, German NGO to distribute 10,000 subsidized clean cooking stoves to farmers

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The National Tomato Growers, Processors, and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NATPAN), in partnership with German-based NGO atmosfair Climate & Sustainability, has announced plans to distribute 10,000 high-efficiency clean cooking stoves to farmers across Nigeria at subsidized rates.

Speaking during the distribution of 1,000 units to farmers from the North-West region in Kano, Engr. Abdulrasheed Imam, Sales and Business Development Manager of atmosfair, emphasized the organization’s mission to combat climate change and promote sustainable energy use globally.

“Atmosfair is a German NGO with operations in over 22 countries, focused on decarbonizing economies and mitigating climate change,” Imam stated. “Our Nigerian factory in Bompai, Kano, has a production capacity of one million stoves per year, with coupling stations in Keffi, Kebbi, Gombe, Ibadan, and Asaba.”

He described the Save 80 Clean Cook Stove as a climate-smart innovation that significantly reduces firewood consumption—by up to 80%—compared to conventional stoves.

“The stove features a trusted German design, can last 10 to 15 years, produces less smoke, and has up to 49% energy efficiency. It’s easy to use, cooks faster, and each unit helps reduce up to 2.8 tons of CO₂ annually. It also helps combat deforestation,” he added.

NATPAN National President, Abdullahi A. Ringim, explained that the association is prioritizing climate protection due to the disproportionate impact of climate change on farmers.

“The program, themed ‘Empowering Nigerian Farmers with Sustainable Clean Cooking Solutions through Adoption of Save 80 Stoves’, brings together farmers, agro-dealers, lead women farmers, and stakeholders from Northwest states including Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, and Katsina,” Ringim said.

He noted that the initiative aims to reduce deforestation, promote environmental sustainability, and improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers through climate-resilient technology.

“Climate change is a global challenge, and as farmers, we are on the front lines of its impacts. This partnership with atmosfair is a proactive step toward sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint,” he added.

NATPAN’s National Secretary, Alhaji Sani Danladi Yadakwari, expressed appreciation for the collaboration, stating it reflects NATPAN’s commitment to empowering farmers with innovative and environmentally friendly solutions.

During the event, farmers received live demonstrations on how to use the Save 80 stove, along with training on collecting end-user data—an essential part of the project in line with United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) guidelines.